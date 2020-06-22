All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 Glory Street

3920 Glory Street · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Glory Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Glory Street have any available units?
3920 Glory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3920 Glory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Glory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Glory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Glory Street is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Glory Street offer parking?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Glory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Glory Street have a pool?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Glory Street have accessible units?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Glory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Glory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Glory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
