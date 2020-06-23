All apartments in Charlotte
3919 Glenstar Terrace
3919 Glenstar Terrace

3919 Glenstar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Glenstar Trail, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATED ON EAST CHARLOTTE - THIS HOME HAS 3BEDROOM AND HAS 2 BATHS, IT IS LOCATED NEAR CLOSE TO NORTH SHARON AMITY AND SUBDURY. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc

(RLNE4555297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have any available units?
3919 Glenstar Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3919 Glenstar Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Glenstar Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Glenstar Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Glenstar Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace offer parking?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have a pool?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Glenstar Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Glenstar Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
