3918 Canterbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269 Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch with Fenced Yard and Gorgeous Pond View - Three bedroom ranch with open floorplan. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout. Fenced yard overlooking beautiful pond. Enjoy oversized deck in back yard. Freshly painted. Granite Countertops being installed. Washer/Dryer included. Two car garage.
(RLNE2761888)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have any available units?
3918 Canterbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have?
Some of 3918 Canterbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Canterbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Canterbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Canterbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Canterbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Canterbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Canterbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3918 Canterbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3918 Canterbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Canterbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Canterbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.