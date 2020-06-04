3918 Canterbrook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch with Fenced Yard and Gorgeous Pond View - Three bedroom ranch with open floorplan. Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout. Fenced yard overlooking beautiful pond. Enjoy oversized deck in back yard. Freshly painted. Granite Countertops being installed. Washer/Dryer included. Two car garage.



(RLNE2761888)