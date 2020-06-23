All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3918 Broadview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3918 Broadview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3918 Broadview Drive

3918 Broadview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3918 Broadview Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Broadview Drive have any available units?
3918 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3918 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Broadview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Broadview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive offer parking?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3918 Broadview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3918 Broadview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte