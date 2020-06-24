Rent Calculator
3905 Bearwood Ave
3905 Bearwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3905 Bearwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The closest home to the Sugar Creek Light Rail Station!! This totally renovated 3 bed 1 bath home is only minutes walk to the Sugar Creek light rail stop!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have any available units?
3905 Bearwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3905 Bearwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Bearwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Bearwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Bearwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Bearwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
