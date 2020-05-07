All apartments in Charlotte
3845 Bon-Rea Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:54 PM

3845 Bon-Rea Drive

3845 Bon-Rea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Bon-Rea Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath, Plantation Home, with Rocking Chair Covered Porch. Open Living Plan in Providence Franklin Park. This home has it all : freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors and carpet. Walk in and you will be struck by the open feel with Dining Room and Living Area that flow into your sunny Eat-in Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island. Converse with your guests in the Living Room while getting the party ready in the Kitchen. Upper Level boats a Gorgeous Master Suite with Private Bath with garden tub and separate shower plus 3 more spacious Bedrooms with Full Hall Bath. Step out back to the beautiful patio with level backyard. This home also includes a 2 Car Garage and so much more. Close to highways, shopping, stores, restaurants and more...Hurry this home will go fast.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Myers Park High School;
Middle school: Carmel Middle School;
Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1994
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have any available units?
3845 Bon-Rea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have?
Some of 3845 Bon-Rea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Bon-Rea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Bon-Rea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Bon-Rea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive offers parking.
Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have a pool?
No, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have accessible units?
No, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Bon-Rea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Bon-Rea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
