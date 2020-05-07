3845 Bon-Rea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 and a half Bath, Plantation Home, with Rocking Chair Covered Porch. Open Living Plan in Providence Franklin Park. This home has it all : freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors and carpet. Walk in and you will be struck by the open feel with Dining Room and Living Area that flow into your sunny Eat-in Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island. Converse with your guests in the Living Room while getting the party ready in the Kitchen. Upper Level boats a Gorgeous Master Suite with Private Bath with garden tub and separate shower plus 3 more spacious Bedrooms with Full Hall Bath. Step out back to the beautiful patio with level backyard. This home also includes a 2 Car Garage and so much more. Close to highways, shopping, stores, restaurants and more...Hurry this home will go fast.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Myers Park High School;

Middle school: Carmel Middle School;

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1994

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.