All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3823 Willow Green Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3823 Willow Green Place
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:53 PM

3823 Willow Green Place

3823 Willow Green Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3823 Willow Green Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse near NODA and Uptown. Modern paint and finishes make this adorable haven refreshingly welcoming. Granite counters, stainless appliances, patio, plenty of storage, engineered floor downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. Washer/dryer, coffered ceilings in master with walk-in and on-suite bath. Detached 1 car garage and plenty of on-street parking. Call this home soon today as it won't last for long!

Utility Saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Willow Green Place have any available units?
3823 Willow Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Willow Green Place have?
Some of 3823 Willow Green Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Willow Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Willow Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Willow Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Willow Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Willow Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Willow Green Place offers parking.
Does 3823 Willow Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 Willow Green Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Willow Green Place have a pool?
No, 3823 Willow Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Willow Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3823 Willow Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Willow Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Willow Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte