Charlotte, NC
/
3813 Farmview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3813 Farmview Road
3813 Farmview Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3813 Farmview Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful redone one story brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops with tile back splash in kitchen, lots of storage and room for entertaining. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3813 Farmview Road have any available units?
3813 Farmview Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3813 Farmview Road have?
Some of 3813 Farmview Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 3813 Farmview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Farmview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Farmview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Farmview Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3813 Farmview Road offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Farmview Road offers parking.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have a pool?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have accessible units?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
