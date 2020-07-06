All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3813 Farmview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3813 Farmview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3813 Farmview Road

3813 Farmview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3813 Farmview Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful redone one story brick ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, granite countertops with tile back splash in kitchen, lots of storage and room for entertaining. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Farmview Road have any available units?
3813 Farmview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Farmview Road have?
Some of 3813 Farmview Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Farmview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Farmview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Farmview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Farmview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3813 Farmview Road offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Farmview Road offers parking.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have a pool?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have accessible units?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Farmview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Farmview Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte