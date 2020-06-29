All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

3751 Stokes Avenue

3751 Stokes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Stokes Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Just minutes from South Park and Phillips Place! Large back deck great for guest and entertaining. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bathrooms have updated features including granite counter tops. Property owner is addressing issues with the back yard and landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Stokes Avenue have any available units?
3751 Stokes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Stokes Avenue have?
Some of 3751 Stokes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Stokes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Stokes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Stokes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Stokes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3751 Stokes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Stokes Avenue offers parking.
Does 3751 Stokes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Stokes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Stokes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3751 Stokes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Stokes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3751 Stokes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Stokes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Stokes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
