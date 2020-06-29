3751 Stokes Avenue

Just minutes from South Park and Phillips Place! Large back deck great for guest and entertaining. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bathrooms have updated features including granite counter tops. Property owner is addressing issues with the back yard and landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
