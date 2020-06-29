3751 Stokes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just minutes from South Park and Phillips Place! Large back deck great for guest and entertaining. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bathrooms have updated features including granite counter tops. Property owner is addressing issues with the back yard and landscape.