3740 Brookchase Ln

3740 Brookchase Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful House for Rent - Property Id: 217564
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in quiet street. Great location just a short 3 mile drive to Plaza Midwood area and just 6 miles from uptown Charlotte . New vinyl plank flooring and kitchen granite countertops. Private fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217564 Property Id 217564
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5521658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
