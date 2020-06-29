All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3740 Brookchase Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3740 Brookchase Ln
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3740 Brookchase Ln

3740 Brookchase Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3740 Brookchase Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful House for Rent - Property Id: 217564

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in quiet street. Great location just a short 3 mile drive to Plaza Midwood area and just 6 miles from uptown Charlotte . New vinyl plank flooring and kitchen granite countertops. Private fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217564
Property Id 217564

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Brookchase Ln have any available units?
3740 Brookchase Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Brookchase Ln have?
Some of 3740 Brookchase Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Brookchase Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Brookchase Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Brookchase Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Brookchase Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3740 Brookchase Ln offer parking?
No, 3740 Brookchase Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3740 Brookchase Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Brookchase Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Brookchase Ln have a pool?
No, 3740 Brookchase Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Brookchase Ln have accessible units?
No, 3740 Brookchase Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Brookchase Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Brookchase Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte