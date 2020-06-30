All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3729 Small Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3729 Small Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

3729 Small Ave

3729 Small Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3729 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Construction - 3 Bedroom Single Family Home!!! - This beautiful NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. The home features spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5453418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Small Ave have any available units?
3729 Small Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Small Ave have?
Some of 3729 Small Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Small Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Small Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Small Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Small Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Small Ave offer parking?
No, 3729 Small Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Small Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Small Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Small Ave have a pool?
No, 3729 Small Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Small Ave have accessible units?
No, 3729 Small Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Small Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 Small Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte