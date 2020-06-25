All apartments in Charlotte
3720 Alexander Forest Drive
3720 Alexander Forest Drive

3720 Alexander Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Alexander Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have any available units?
3720 Alexander Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3720 Alexander Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Alexander Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Alexander Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Alexander Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Alexander Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
