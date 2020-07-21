All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3719 Small Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3719 Small Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3719 Small Avenue

3719 Small Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3719 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Construction - 3 Bedroom Single Family Home!!! - This beautiful NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. The home features spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

Disclaimer: Interior Photos are for representation purposes only. Photos are of a home by the same builder with the same layout.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5516500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Small Avenue have any available units?
3719 Small Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 Small Avenue have?
Some of 3719 Small Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Small Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Small Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Small Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Small Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Small Avenue offer parking?
No, 3719 Small Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Small Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Small Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Small Avenue have a pool?
No, 3719 Small Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Small Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3719 Small Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Small Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Small Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte