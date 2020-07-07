Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3716 Louisiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3716 Louisiana Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Louisiana Avenue
3716 Louisiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3716 Louisiana Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Must see 4 Bedroom! This home has new flooring and paint throughout. Great value. Washer and dryer connections. Large yard. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have any available units?
3716 Louisiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have?
Some of 3716 Louisiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3716 Louisiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Louisiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Louisiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Louisiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 3716 Louisiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Louisiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3716 Louisiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3716 Louisiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Louisiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 Louisiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte