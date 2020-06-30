Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 7
3715 Fieldcrest Road
3715 Fieldcrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3715 Fieldcrest Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Three bedroom house - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house beautiful hardwood floors
all black appliances large backyard.
(RLNE3717241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have any available units?
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
Charlotte Rent Report
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3715 Fieldcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Fieldcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Fieldcrest Road pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road offer parking?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have a pool?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Fieldcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Fieldcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
