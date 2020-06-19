Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3712 Louisiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3712 Louisiana Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:23 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3712 Louisiana Avenue
3712 Louisiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3712 Louisiana Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Must see 4 Bedroom! This home has new flooring and paint throughout. Great value. Washer and dryer connections. Large yard. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have any available units?
3712 Louisiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have?
Some of 3712 Louisiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3712 Louisiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Louisiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Louisiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Louisiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 3712 Louisiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Louisiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 3712 Louisiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3712 Louisiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Louisiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Louisiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte