Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3703 Small Ave

3703 Small Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction 3 Bedroom Single Family Home !!! - BRAND NEW home has all the bells and whistles needed for the perfect family! This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan has 9' ceilings on both the first and second floors. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, and Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Tray ceiling in the master bedroom with designer lighting. The Master shower has a beautiful tile surround. Spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

*Disclaimer: Interior Photos are for representation purposes only. Photos are of a home by the same builder with the same layout

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Small Ave have any available units?
3703 Small Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Small Ave have?
Some of 3703 Small Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Small Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Small Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Small Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Small Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Small Ave offer parking?
No, 3703 Small Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3703 Small Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Small Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Small Ave have a pool?
No, 3703 Small Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Small Ave have accessible units?
No, 3703 Small Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Small Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Small Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
