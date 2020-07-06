All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3701 Dresden Drive E
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:44 PM

3701 Dresden Drive E

3701 Dresden Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Dresden Drive East, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex is located in a great location in Charlotte. All new paint and carpets. Very clean. Fenced yard on corner lot. Beautiful neighborhood. This unit is available immediate occupancy. $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have any available units?
3701 Dresden Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3701 Dresden Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Dresden Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Dresden Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E offer parking?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have a pool?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have accessible units?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Dresden Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Dresden Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

