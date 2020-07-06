3701 Dresden Drive E

3701 Dresden Drive East, Charlotte, NC 28205 Sheffield Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex is located in a great location in Charlotte. All new paint and carpets. Very clean. Fenced yard on corner lot. Beautiful neighborhood. This unit is available immediate occupancy. $55 application fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
