Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3701 Ashley Hall Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:48 PM

3701 Ashley Hall Drive

3701 Ashley Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Ashley Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now available is an adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located near Idlewild close to Mint Hill. Home offers a spacious kitchen with all black appliances, living room with a mantled fireplace, a great deck and partially fenced back yard. View this home today by using our Self Showing Feature!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have any available units?
3701 Ashley Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3701 Ashley Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Ashley Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Ashley Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Ashley Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Ashley Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

