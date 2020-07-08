Rent Calculator
3700 Castlerock Drive
3700 Castlerock Drive
3700 Castlerock Drive
Location
3700 Castlerock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4Bedroom, 3Bath. Separate private room with own bath and own entrance, Great to rent out or 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a man cave or kids play room with separate entrance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have any available units?
3700 Castlerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3700 Castlerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Castlerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Castlerock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive offer parking?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have a pool?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Castlerock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Castlerock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
