Very nice open floor 3 bed 2 bath plan. ranch style home with large deck that has natural gas gas grill as well as a bonus room with a hot tub off the master bedroom overlooking the deck to a private back yard fully fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have?
Some of 3650 Sweetgrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
