3650 Sweetgrass Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3650 Sweetgrass Lane

3650 Sweetgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Sweetgrass Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Very nice open floor 3 bed 2 bath plan. ranch style home with large deck that has natural gas gas grill as well as a bonus room with a hot tub off the master bedroom overlooking the deck to a private back yard fully fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have any available units?
3650 Sweetgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have?
Some of 3650 Sweetgrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Sweetgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Sweetgrass Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Sweetgrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane does offer parking.
Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have a pool?
No, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Sweetgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Sweetgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
