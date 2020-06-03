All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3634 Sharon View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3634 Sharon View Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3634 Sharon View Lane

3634 Sharon View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3634 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Mountain Brook Entrance - Tucked away in Southpark you'll find Mountainbrook - just minutes from shopping & dining, Quail Hollow golf course, Ballantyne and Uptown!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4968857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have any available units?
3634 Sharon View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3634 Sharon View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Sharon View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Sharon View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Sharon View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane offer parking?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have a pool?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have accessible units?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte