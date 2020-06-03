Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3634 Sharon View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3634 Sharon View Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3634 Sharon View Lane
3634 Sharon View Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3634 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Mountain Brook Entrance - Tucked away in Southpark you'll find Mountainbrook - just minutes from shopping & dining, Quail Hollow golf course, Ballantyne and Uptown!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4968857)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have any available units?
3634 Sharon View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3634 Sharon View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Sharon View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Sharon View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Sharon View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane offer parking?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have a pool?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have accessible units?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Sharon View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Sharon View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte