Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3633 Eastway Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3633 Eastway Drive
3633 Eastway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3633 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Newly painted and now has a brand new HVAC system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3633 Eastway Drive have any available units?
3633 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3633 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 3633 Eastway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3633 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Eastway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3633 Eastway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Eastway Drive offers parking.
Does 3633 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Eastway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 3633 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3633 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Eastway Drive has units with dishwashers.
