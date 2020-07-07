Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3624 Corbett Street
3624 Corbett Street
3624 Corbett Street
Location
3624 Corbett Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
House located at end of street at Westerly Hills Neighborhood Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3624 Corbett Street have any available units?
3624 Corbett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3624 Corbett Street currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Corbett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Corbett Street pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Corbett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3624 Corbett Street offer parking?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Corbett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Corbett Street have a pool?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Corbett Street have accessible units?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Corbett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Corbett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 Corbett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
