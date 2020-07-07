Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3618 Jonquil St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3618 Jonquil St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3618 Jonquil St
3618 Jonquil Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3618 Jonquil Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Grier Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE. EAST CHARLOTTE AREA. CLOSE TO BILLINGSLEY AND WENDOVER, GRIER HIGHTS NEIGHBORHODD.
Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3618 Jonquil St have any available units?
3618 Jonquil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3618 Jonquil St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Jonquil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Jonquil St pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Jonquil St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3618 Jonquil St offer parking?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have a pool?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have accessible units?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte