All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3618 Jonquil St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3618 Jonquil St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3618 Jonquil St

3618 Jonquil Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3618 Jonquil Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Grier Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE. EAST CHARLOTTE AREA. CLOSE TO BILLINGSLEY AND WENDOVER, GRIER HIGHTS NEIGHBORHODD.
Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Jonquil St have any available units?
3618 Jonquil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3618 Jonquil St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Jonquil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Jonquil St pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Jonquil St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3618 Jonquil St offer parking?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have a pool?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have accessible units?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Jonquil St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Jonquil St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte