3616 Edmund Court
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:53 PM

3616 Edmund Court

3616 Edmund Court · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Edmund Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3616 Edmund Court have any available units?
3616 Edmund Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3616 Edmund Court currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Edmund Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Edmund Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Edmund Court is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Edmund Court offer parking?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not offer parking.
Does 3616 Edmund Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Edmund Court have a pool?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Edmund Court have accessible units?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Edmund Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Edmund Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Edmund Court does not have units with air conditioning.
