Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:02 PM

3615 Barringer Drive

3615 Barringer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Barringer Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Barringer Drive have any available units?
3615 Barringer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3615 Barringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Barringer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Barringer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Barringer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive offer parking?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive have a pool?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Barringer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Barringer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
