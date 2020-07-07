Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3614 Jonquil Street
3614 Jonquil Street
3614 Jonquil Street
Location
3614 Jonquil Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Grier Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house close to Uptown Charlotte. Renovated bathrooms. 4 spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room.
More pics coming soon!
Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC
Applications can be done at www.charmeckproperties.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have any available units?
3614 Jonquil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3614 Jonquil Street have?
Some of 3614 Jonquil Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3614 Jonquil Street currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Jonquil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Jonquil Street pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street offer parking?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have a pool?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have accessible units?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Jonquil Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
