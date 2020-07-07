All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3614 Jonquil Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3614 Jonquil Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

3614 Jonquil Street

3614 Jonquil Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3614 Jonquil Street, Charlotte, NC 28211
Grier Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house close to Uptown Charlotte. Renovated bathrooms. 4 spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room.

More pics coming soon!

Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC
Applications can be done at www.charmeckproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Jonquil Street have any available units?
3614 Jonquil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Jonquil Street have?
Some of 3614 Jonquil Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Jonquil Street currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Jonquil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Jonquil Street pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street offer parking?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not offer parking.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have a pool?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have accessible units?
No, 3614 Jonquil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Jonquil Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Jonquil Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte