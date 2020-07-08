Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3613 Greenloch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3613 Greenloch Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3613 Greenloch Court
3613 Greenloch Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3613 Greenloch Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available now to rent. Large backyard with deck. Washer ad Dryer included. No smoking and pets are conditional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have any available units?
3613 Greenloch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3613 Greenloch Court have?
Some of 3613 Greenloch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3613 Greenloch Court currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Greenloch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Greenloch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court offer parking?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have a pool?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have accessible units?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte