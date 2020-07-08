All apartments in Charlotte
3613 Greenloch Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

3613 Greenloch Court

3613 Greenloch Court · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Greenloch Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available now to rent. Large backyard with deck. Washer ad Dryer included. No smoking and pets are conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Greenloch Court have any available units?
3613 Greenloch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Greenloch Court have?
Some of 3613 Greenloch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Greenloch Court currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Greenloch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Greenloch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court offer parking?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have a pool?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have accessible units?
No, 3613 Greenloch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Greenloch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Greenloch Court has units with dishwashers.

