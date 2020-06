Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

3 year old town home with 2 car garage in uptown! 3 bed, 2 bath upstairs with a loft and laundry room-washer/dryer included. Downstairs has an open layout with granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tankless water heater. Available mid july move in. Community features walking trails, fire pit, gazebo, sidewalks. Partial sky line view from patio, walking distance to bars, breweries, and restaurants.

Virtual tour and floorplan available upon request.