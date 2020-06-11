All apartments in Charlotte
3601 Chilham Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3601 Chilham Place

3601 Chilham Place · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Chilham Place, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,323 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Chilham Place have any available units?
3601 Chilham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Chilham Place have?
Some of 3601 Chilham Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Chilham Place currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Chilham Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Chilham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Chilham Place is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Chilham Place offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Chilham Place does offer parking.
Does 3601 Chilham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Chilham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Chilham Place have a pool?
No, 3601 Chilham Place does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Chilham Place have accessible units?
No, 3601 Chilham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Chilham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Chilham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
