Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3581 Draycott Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3581 Draycott Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3581 Draycott Ave
3581 Draycott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3581 Draycott Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Nice townhome in great community. Minutes from Harris teeter, and I-485. This community has 2 pools and playgrounds. The home has fresh paint. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3581 Draycott Ave have any available units?
3581 Draycott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3581 Draycott Ave have?
Some of 3581 Draycott Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3581 Draycott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3581 Draycott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3581 Draycott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3581 Draycott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3581 Draycott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3581 Draycott Ave offers parking.
Does 3581 Draycott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3581 Draycott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3581 Draycott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3581 Draycott Ave has a pool.
Does 3581 Draycott Ave have accessible units?
No, 3581 Draycott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3581 Draycott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3581 Draycott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte