3536 Draper Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 Country Club Heights
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Great home on landscaped lot located in Merry Oaks. Quick drive to downtown Charlotte. Hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, wood burning fireplace. Concrete driveway and sidewalk. Workshop in backyard. Close to retail and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
