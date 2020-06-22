All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3536 Draper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3536 Draper Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3536 Draper Avenue

3536 Draper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3536 Draper Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home on landscaped lot located in Merry Oaks. Quick drive to downtown Charlotte. Hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, wood burning fireplace. Concrete driveway and sidewalk. Workshop in backyard. Close to retail and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Draper Avenue have any available units?
3536 Draper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Draper Avenue have?
Some of 3536 Draper Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Draper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Draper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Draper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3536 Draper Avenue offer parking?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Draper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Draper Avenue have a pool?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Draper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Draper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Draper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte