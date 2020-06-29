Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3530 ColonyCrossing Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3530 ColonyCrossing Dr
3530 Colony Crossing Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3530 Colony Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Foxcroft
Amenities
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Colony Crossing -
(RLNE5504855)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have any available units?
3530 ColonyCrossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3530 ColonyCrossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr offer parking?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr has a pool.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 ColonyCrossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte