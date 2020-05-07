3523 Deason Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Windsor Park BEAUTY!!! Move In Ready -Completely Renovated - A MU$T SEE - Don't miss this one!!!! Refinished Hardwood floors throughout home with New Tile floors in Recently renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen / Granite Counter Tops / New Stainless Stove and Dishwasher / Beautiful new Tiled surround Shower / Laundry Closet with Stackable Washer and Dryer Included !! Home is at the end of a private Cul-De-Sac. VACANT - Go and $how!!! -