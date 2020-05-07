3523 Deason Court, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Windsor Park BEAUTY!!! Move In Ready -Completely Renovated - A MU$T SEE - Don't miss this one!!!! Refinished Hardwood floors throughout home with New Tile floors in Recently renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen / Granite Counter Tops / New Stainless Stove and Dishwasher / Beautiful new Tiled surround Shower / Laundry Closet with Stackable Washer and Dryer Included !! Home is at the end of a private Cul-De-Sac. VACANT - Go and $how!!! -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
