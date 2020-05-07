All apartments in Charlotte
3523 Deason Court
3523 Deason Court

3523 Deason Court · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Deason Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Windsor Park BEAUTY!!! Move In Ready -Completely Renovated - A MU$T SEE - Don't miss this one!!!! Refinished Hardwood floors throughout home with New Tile floors in Recently renovated Bathrooms and Kitchen / Granite Counter Tops / New Stainless Stove and Dishwasher / Beautiful new Tiled surround Shower / Laundry Closet with Stackable Washer and Dryer Included !! Home is at the end of a private Cul-De-Sac. VACANT - Go and $how!!! -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Deason Court have any available units?
3523 Deason Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Deason Court have?
Some of 3523 Deason Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Deason Court currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Deason Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Deason Court pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Deason Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3523 Deason Court offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Deason Court offers parking.
Does 3523 Deason Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 Deason Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Deason Court have a pool?
No, 3523 Deason Court does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Deason Court have accessible units?
No, 3523 Deason Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Deason Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 Deason Court has units with dishwashers.
