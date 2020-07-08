All apartments in Charlotte
3516 Ribbonwalk Trl

3516 Ribbonwalk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Ribbonwalk Trl, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING...This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has an open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite is a show stopper with lots of space including vaulted ceilings, HUGE walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanities. DON'T WAIT SCHEDULE A SHOWING TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have any available units?
3516 Ribbonwalk Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have?
Some of 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Ribbonwalk Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl offers parking.
Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have a pool?
No, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have accessible units?
No, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Ribbonwalk Trl has units with dishwashers.

