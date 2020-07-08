3516 Ribbonwalk Trl

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING...This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has an open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring. Kitchen has an island, expresso cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite is a show stopper with lots of space including vaulted ceilings, HUGE walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanities. DON'T WAIT SCHEDULE A SHOWING TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!