Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

3510 Park South Station Boulevard

3510 Park South Station Boulevard · (818) 427-0081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3510 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3510 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,149

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
Gorgeous, open concept townhome in popular Park South Station! Super convenient to Light Rail, South Park Mall, the airport, Southend, & the interstates! 4 BR / 3.5 Bath with over 3,200 sf and a finished 2-car garage with built-in storage. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with an open layout between the kitchen & the 2-story great room and a walk-out paver patio retreat by Archadeck. Large master suite on main level with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom including shower, soaking tub and separate toilet room. Upstairs, three great bedrooms are surrounded by two full bathrooms, an open loft and sitting area. Freshly painted with brand new carpet upstairs. Best location in the community with completely private backyard. Gated community w/ pool & fitness center! Owner pays for HOA which includes landscape maintenance/irrigation, access to the clubhouse with pool and fitness center, trash/recycling pickup. Owner also pays for pest control and bi-annual HVAC service. Pets conditionally accepted with pet deposit. Google Fiber available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
3510 Park South Station Boulevard has a unit available for $3,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have?
Some of 3510 Park South Station Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Park South Station Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
