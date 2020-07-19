3510 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage google fiber

Gorgeous, open concept townhome in popular Park South Station! Super convenient to Light Rail, South Park Mall, the airport, Southend, & the interstates! 4 BR / 3.5 Bath with over 3,200 sf and a finished 2-car garage with built-in storage. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances and 42" cabinets. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with an open layout between the kitchen & the 2-story great room and a walk-out paver patio retreat by Archadeck. Large master suite on main level with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom including shower, soaking tub and separate toilet room. Upstairs, three great bedrooms are surrounded by two full bathrooms, an open loft and sitting area. Freshly painted with brand new carpet upstairs. Best location in the community with completely private backyard. Gated community w/ pool & fitness center! Owner pays for HOA which includes landscape maintenance/irrigation, access to the clubhouse with pool and fitness center, trash/recycling pickup. Owner also pays for pest control and bi-annual HVAC service. Pets conditionally accepted with pet deposit. Google Fiber available.