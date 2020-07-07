All apartments in Charlotte
3510 Avalon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3510 Avalon Avenue

3510 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Avalon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
3510 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3510 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Avalon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

