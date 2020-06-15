3501 E Independence Blv - 2205

Amenities

Independence Place of Charlotte. Month-to-Month Rental Agreement / All Utilities $950 for this Premium Unit. Perfect for someone relocating to the area, traveling professionals, or someone who wants a safe, clean and convenient living environment. Close to Uptown Charlotte, other Business Centers, Restaurants, Shopping, 4 major Hospitals, Bus Transportation, and more. We have a full-service restaurant, recreation room, a charming patio/gazebo area, conference room, laundromat on site, and convenient parking. * Water, Electricity, Cable, Wi-Fi, Microwave, coffee maker, and Refrigerator at no additional cost. * 24 Hour a day security on site, Front Desk staffed 24/7 * You can bring your own furniture or we can provide at no cost Please email or call for additional information, or to schedule a tour. See our website to apply online and view the orientation guide. IndependencePlaceCharlotte.com

Updated and modernized, Independence Place of Charlotte retains its charm, history and excellent location.

This is a place you could truly call home.