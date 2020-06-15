All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3501 E Independence Blv - 2205
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3501 E Independence Blv - 2205

3501 East Independence Boulevard · (704) 995-4456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3501 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Independence Place of Charlotte. Month-to-Month Rental Agreement / All Utilities $950 for this Premium Unit. Perfect for someone relocating to the area, traveling professionals, or someone who wants a safe, clean and convenient living environment. Close to Uptown Charlotte, other Business Centers, Restaurants, Shopping, 4 major Hospitals, Bus Transportation, and more. We have a full-service restaurant, recreation room, a charming patio/gazebo area, conference room, laundromat on site, and convenient parking. * Water, Electricity, Cable, Wi-Fi, Microwave, coffee maker, and Refrigerator at no additional cost. * 24 Hour a day security on site, Front Desk staffed 24/7 * You can bring your own furniture or we can provide at no cost Please email or call for additional information, or to schedule a tour. See our website to apply online and view the orientation guide. IndependencePlaceCharlotte.com
Updated and modernized, Independence Place of Charlotte retains its charm, history and excellent location.
This is a place you could truly call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have any available units?
3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have?
Some of 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 currently offering any rent specials?
3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 is pet friendly.
Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 offer parking?
Yes, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 does offer parking.
Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have a pool?
No, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 does not have a pool.
Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have accessible units?
No, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3501 E Independence Blv - 2205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity