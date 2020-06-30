Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 345 Glenrock DR.
345 Glenrock DR
345 Glenrock DR
345 Glenrock Drive
·
Location
345 Glenrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home - Coming soon. No showing Yet
This 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Is located near Nations Ford and Tyvola Rd.
(RLNE5532796)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Glenrock DR have any available units?
345 Glenrock DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 345 Glenrock DR currently offering any rent specials?
345 Glenrock DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Glenrock DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Glenrock DR is pet friendly.
Does 345 Glenrock DR offer parking?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not offer parking.
Does 345 Glenrock DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Glenrock DR have a pool?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not have a pool.
Does 345 Glenrock DR have accessible units?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Glenrock DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Glenrock DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Glenrock DR does not have units with air conditioning.
