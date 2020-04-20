3439 12 Oaks Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Blend of transitional & classic details. Soaring foyer & formals are accented by statuesque columns. Windows abound! Designer KT w/42" cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to GR. Bay window in Breakfast Area. Study/Office on main level w/french doors. Beautiful light fixtures. 3-car gar w/dbl gar door. MBR w/wall art niche and bay window sitting area & dbl tray ceiling. Lg. Rec Rm w/lg. closet. Beautiful yard w/private, flat, park like back yard. Neighborhood Amenities for Tenant's enjoyment