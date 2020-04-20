All apartments in Charlotte
3439 12 Oaks Place
3439 12 Oaks Place

3439 Twelve Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Twelve Oaks Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Blend of transitional & classic details. Soaring foyer & formals are accented by statuesque columns. Windows abound! Designer KT w/42" cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to GR. Bay window in Breakfast Area. Study/Office on main level w/french doors. Beautiful light fixtures. 3-car gar w/dbl gar door. MBR w/wall art niche and bay window sitting area & dbl tray ceiling. Lg. Rec Rm w/lg. closet. Beautiful yard w/private, flat, park like back yard. Neighborhood Amenities for Tenant's enjoyment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 12 Oaks Place have any available units?
3439 12 Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 12 Oaks Place have?
Some of 3439 12 Oaks Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 12 Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
3439 12 Oaks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 12 Oaks Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 12 Oaks Place is pet friendly.
Does 3439 12 Oaks Place offer parking?
Yes, 3439 12 Oaks Place offers parking.
Does 3439 12 Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 12 Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 12 Oaks Place have a pool?
No, 3439 12 Oaks Place does not have a pool.
Does 3439 12 Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 3439 12 Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 12 Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 12 Oaks Place has units with dishwashers.
