Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3437 Tappan Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3437 Tappan Place
3437 Tappan Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3437 Tappan Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5633213)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3437 Tappan Place have any available units?
3437 Tappan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3437 Tappan Place currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Tappan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Tappan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Tappan Place is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Tappan Place offer parking?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Tappan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Tappan Place have a pool?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Tappan Place have accessible units?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Tappan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Tappan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Tappan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
