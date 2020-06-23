All apartments in Charlotte
3434 Calpella Ct.
3434 Calpella Ct.

3434 Calpella Court · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Calpella Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Mill Creek Townhome , Convenient to I-85,Concord Mills, Restaraunts, & Blue light rail - Former model in popular townhome community. Great location convenient to Concord Mills, I-85, restaurants and Blue Light Rail. Kitchen offers loads of cabinet storage & prep space, + handy center island. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Walk-in pantry/Laundry with washer/dryer. Light & bright Living Room has large picture window and corner fireplace.Vaulted Master + 2 secondary bedrooms up. Rear patio. Outside storage closet. Enjoy meeting your neighbors at the pool!

(RLNE4670712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

