3434 Calpella Ct.

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Mill Creek Townhome , Convenient to I-85,Concord Mills, Restaraunts, & Blue light rail - Former model in popular townhome community. Great location convenient to Concord Mills, I-85, restaurants and Blue Light Rail. Kitchen offers loads of cabinet storage & prep space, + handy center island. Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Walk-in pantry/Laundry with washer/dryer. Light & bright Living Room has large picture window and corner fireplace.Vaulted Master + 2 secondary bedrooms up. Rear patio. Outside storage closet. Enjoy meeting your neighbors at the pool!



