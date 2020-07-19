All apartments in Charlotte
3426 Broadwick Street

3426 Broadwick Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3426 Broadwick Street have any available units?
3426 Broadwick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3426 Broadwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Broadwick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Broadwick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3426 Broadwick Street is pet friendly.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street offer parking?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street have a pool?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street have accessible units?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Broadwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3426 Broadwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
