3424 Stonehaven Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM
3424 Stonehaven Drive
3424 Stonehaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3424 Stonehaven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed ranch style house with huge fenced in yard. Wood floors throughout. Move in ready. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have any available units?
3424 Stonehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have?
Some of 3424 Stonehaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3424 Stonehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Stonehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Stonehaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3424 Stonehaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 3424 Stonehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 Stonehaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 3424 Stonehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 3424 Stonehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Stonehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3424 Stonehaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
