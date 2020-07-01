All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:54 PM

3421 Rogers Street

3421 Rogers St · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Rogers St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Convenient location. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Rogers Street have any available units?
3421 Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3421 Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Rogers Street pet-friendly?
No, 3421 Rogers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3421 Rogers Street offer parking?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Rogers Street have a pool?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Rogers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Rogers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

