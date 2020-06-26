Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3419 Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3419 Park Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3419 Park Road
3419 Park Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3419 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very short distance from uptown Charlotte, comfortable house with a big yard. Yard maintenance is included,
big deck has a huge green view,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3419 Park Road have any available units?
3419 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3419 Park Road have?
Some of 3419 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3419 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3419 Park Road offer parking?
No, 3419 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Park Road have a pool?
No, 3419 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3419 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte