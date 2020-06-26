All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3419 Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3419 Park Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3419 Park Road

3419 Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3419 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Very short distance from uptown Charlotte, comfortable house with a big yard. Yard maintenance is included,
big deck has a huge green view,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Park Road have any available units?
3419 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Park Road have?
Some of 3419 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3419 Park Road offer parking?
No, 3419 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Park Road have a pool?
No, 3419 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3419 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte