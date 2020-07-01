All apartments in Charlotte
3417 Weddington Road

3417 Weddington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Weddington Road, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute Ranch, all new inside including kitchen , bathrooms, walls, floors. Large fenced in yard. Down the street from shopping and YMCA (walking distance) Storage Shed is not included in Rental. Owner uses it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Weddington Road have any available units?
3417 Weddington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Weddington Road have?
Some of 3417 Weddington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Weddington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Weddington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Weddington Road pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Weddington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3417 Weddington Road offer parking?
No, 3417 Weddington Road does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Weddington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 Weddington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Weddington Road have a pool?
No, 3417 Weddington Road does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Weddington Road have accessible units?
No, 3417 Weddington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Weddington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Weddington Road has units with dishwashers.

