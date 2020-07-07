Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3406 Bonaire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3406 Bonaire Drive
3406 Bonaire Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3406 Bonaire Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have any available units?
3406 Bonaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3406 Bonaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Bonaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Bonaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive offer parking?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Bonaire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Bonaire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
