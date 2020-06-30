All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3404 Crutchfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3404 Crutchfield Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:34 PM

3404 Crutchfield Place

3404 Crutchfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3404 Crutchfield Place, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have any available units?
3404 Crutchfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3404 Crutchfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Crutchfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Crutchfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Crutchfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place offer parking?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have a pool?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have accessible units?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Crutchfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Crutchfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte